Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,285.66

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $1,285.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00218770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00104904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058353 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,570,261 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

