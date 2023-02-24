Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.77 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $725.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.