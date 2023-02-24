Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.77 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $725.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.55.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
