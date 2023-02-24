Needham & Company LLC Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $95.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Block Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:SQ traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,194,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
