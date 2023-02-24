Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

