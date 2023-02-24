Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 3,560,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,647. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $141.93.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

