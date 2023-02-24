NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 669,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,256. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

