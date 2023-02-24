NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 349,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $90,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

