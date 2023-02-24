NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,383,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

