Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,768. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $397.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.83 and its 200-day moving average is $284.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

