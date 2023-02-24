Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,283.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. Nevro’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

