New Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.47.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

