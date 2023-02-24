NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a current ratio of 560.02. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 130.72%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $84,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,016.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $95,893 over the last three months. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

