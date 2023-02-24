NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.28-8.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.
Shares of NICE traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.99. 464,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.91.
NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
