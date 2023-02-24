NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.28-8.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.99. 464,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

