NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.28-$8.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. NICE also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.28-8.48 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.91. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 48.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in NICE by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 109,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

