Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Nikola has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $158,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,605 shares of company stock worth $3,811,805 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,430,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

