NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.56 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

