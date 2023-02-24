NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.56 EPS.
Shares of NI stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
