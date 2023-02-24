Nordea Equity Research Upgrades Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) to Buy

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Danske downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

