Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

