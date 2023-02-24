Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $255.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $223.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

