Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

