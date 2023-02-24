Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nufarm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.