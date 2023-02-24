Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nufarm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
