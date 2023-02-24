Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.08) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($9.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.48) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.51) to GBX 711 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.54) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 782.25 ($9.42).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 670.50 ($8.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 665.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 629.06. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,682.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.37).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.