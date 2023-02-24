Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.58) price objective on the stock.

Shares of WIL opened at GBX 328 ($3.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £289.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Wilmington has a 1-year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 325.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,162.16%.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

