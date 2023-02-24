NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.17 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.28-5.69 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.59. 637,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

