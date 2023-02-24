NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.91. 19,144,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,976,672. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $574.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,823,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,105,000 after purchasing an additional 688,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

