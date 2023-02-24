NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.64 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

