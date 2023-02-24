ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.56.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

