ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.56.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ObsEva
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
See Also
