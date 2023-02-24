Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oceaneering International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OII stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.