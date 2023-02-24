Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oceaneering International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OII. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

