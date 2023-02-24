OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

