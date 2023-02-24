Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on OIS. Susquehanna increased their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Oil States International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
