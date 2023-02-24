OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 214,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH opened at $115.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08.

