Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
ONBPO remained flat at $25.40 during trading on Friday. 3,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
