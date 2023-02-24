Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONBPO remained flat at $25.40 during trading on Friday. 3,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

