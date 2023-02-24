Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

OPOF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

