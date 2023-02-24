One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Shares Up 2.9%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

One Heritage Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,771.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.15.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

