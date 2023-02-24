One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

SBUX stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.