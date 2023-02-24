One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after buying an additional 286,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,736. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

