One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,020,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 125,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.44. 4,079,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,704. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $413.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

