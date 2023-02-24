One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 24,731,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,205,961. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

