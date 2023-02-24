One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.22. The company had a trading volume of 271,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,656. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $393.34 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

