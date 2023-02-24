One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

