One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $257.80. 414,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

