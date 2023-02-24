One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 88,670 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. 158,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

