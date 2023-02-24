Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $620.14 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $620.14 million and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00012501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
