Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.83. 603,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

