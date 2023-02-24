Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. 1,138,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,139,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $712.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In other news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,449. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

