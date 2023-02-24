Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4193 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Orora Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORRYY opened at $16.00 on Friday. Orora has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.
About Orora
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRYY)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.