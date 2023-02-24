Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4193 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Orora Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORRYY opened at $16.00 on Friday. Orora has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

(Get Rating)

See Also

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.