Osmosis Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004211 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $486.56 million and $10.74 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

