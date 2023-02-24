Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Ovintiv worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $218,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 124,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 644.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 226,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Ovintiv Price Performance

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 990,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,370. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.