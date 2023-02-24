Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03.

Owl Rock Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 84.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 332,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,509. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

