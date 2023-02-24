Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 78,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:V traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $219.21. 1,346,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.29.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

